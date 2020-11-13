BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Sibanye Stillwater (NASDAQ:SBSW)

Research analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater (NASDAQ:SBSW) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 57.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.75 target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

NASDAQ:SBSW opened at $12.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average of $10.47. Sibanye Stillwater has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $14.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 10.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,975,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,707,000 after purchasing an additional 643,330 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 22.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,930,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,788,000 after purchasing an additional 720,444 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,347,000. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 190.4% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,844,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 39.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after buying an additional 74,945 shares during the period.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.