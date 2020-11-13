Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (BOR.L) (LON:BOR) Shares Gap Down to $0.63

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (BOR.L) (LON:BOR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.63, but opened at $0.57. Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (BOR.L) shares last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 174,282 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 million and a PE ratio of -3.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 17.09, a current ratio of 17.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (BOR.L) (LON:BOR)

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. It is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. The company holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers in the Falkland Islands.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (BOR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (BOR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.