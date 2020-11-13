BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Receives $44.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.36.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered BorgWarner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner stock opened at $36.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.81. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $45.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Craig Aaron sold 4,572 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $194,995.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,913.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,101,000 after purchasing an additional 91,378 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 51,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 53.4% during the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 12.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 31,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.