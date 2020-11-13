Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,389 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 75.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 7,050.0% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 78.7% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 84.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 147.2% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BSX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.13.

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 77,640 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $3,164,606.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 298,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,174,522.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 9,139 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $386,671.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,483 shares in the company, valued at $4,505,295.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 194,979 shares of company stock worth $7,943,609. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $36.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.63. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

