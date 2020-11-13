Bowleven plc (BLVN.L) (LON:BLVN) Shares Gap Down to $4.32

Shares of Bowleven plc (BLVN.L) (LON:BLVN) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.32, but opened at $3.92. Bowleven plc (BLVN.L) shares last traded at $3.94, with a volume of 10,603 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 million and a P/E ratio of -0.19.

Bowleven plc engages in the exploration and appraisal of oil and gas properties in Africa. The company has strategic equity interests in two permits in Cameroon, including the offshore shallow water Etinde permit that covers an area of approximately 461 square kilometers; and the onshore Bomono permit covering an area of 2,328 square kilometers.

