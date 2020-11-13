Brokerages Expect Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) will announce earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tiziana Life Sciences’ earnings. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tiziana Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.20) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tiziana Life Sciences.

Several research firms have weighed in on TLSA. Zacks Investment Research cut Tiziana Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Tiziana Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLSA. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in the second quarter worth $29,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in the third quarter worth $51,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Tiziana Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Tiziana Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $645,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Tiziana Life Sciences by 0.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

TLSA stock opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.67 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.16. Tiziana Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $12.17.

About Tiziana Life Sciences

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such GvHD, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

