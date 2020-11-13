Brokerages Set Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) Price Target at €76.95

Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €76.95 ($90.53).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.50 ($54.71) target price on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) in a report on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of EPA AIR opened at €84.61 ($99.54) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €65.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €65.07. Airbus SE has a fifty-two week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a fifty-two week high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE (AIR.PA) Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

