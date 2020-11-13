Brokerages Set Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) PT at $23.71

Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.71.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BOX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on BOX in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on BOX from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th.

In other BOX news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $2,023,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,166 shares in the company, valued at $428,188.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $270,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,169,495 shares in the company, valued at $21,097,689.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 195,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,400. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in BOX by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 14,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BOX by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,382 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in BOX by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. boosted its holdings in BOX by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 10,538 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in BOX by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 49,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BOX opened at $16.71 on Tuesday. BOX has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -23.87 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.10.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.31. BOX had a negative return on equity of 279.40% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.62 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that BOX will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

