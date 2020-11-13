Brokerages Set Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) PT at $139.00

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.00.

BFAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

NYSE BFAM opened at $163.58 on Tuesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1-year low of $64.23 and a 1-year high of $177.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.99, a PEG ratio of 47.23 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $337.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.51 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 4.35%. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,360 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.91, for a total value of $460,017.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,938 shares in the company, valued at $15,188,521.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.38, for a total value of $56,750.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,999,574.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,366,127. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 36.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after buying an additional 7,775 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 183.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,794,000 after acquiring an additional 65,075 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 177.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,765,000 after buying an additional 36,889 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,222,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

