Brokerages Set Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) PT at $15.00

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FUPBY. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) upgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of FUPBY stock opened at $14.02 on Tuesday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $14.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.09 and a 200-day moving average of $11.19.

About Fuchs Petrolub

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

