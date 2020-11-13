Brokerages Set J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) PT at $136.39

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.39.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. 140166 raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Gary Charles George sold 191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $27,122.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,765,058. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Kuhlow sold 2,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.09, for a total value of $383,426.33. Insiders have sold a total of 33,177 shares of company stock valued at $4,677,942 in the last three months. 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth approximately $1,396,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,506,000 after purchasing an additional 22,789 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 673.3% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 15,768 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 8,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth $20,801,000. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $126.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.55 and its 200-day moving average is $124.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $75.29 and a 12-month high of $144.35.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.09%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.