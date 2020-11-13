Brokerages Set Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Target Price at $29.94

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.94.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KSS. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kohl’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kohl’s by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 27,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 16,325 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 490.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 1.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 23.1% during the third quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 378,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,018,000 after purchasing an additional 71,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 7.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KSS opened at $22.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.40 and a beta of 1.68. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $59.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.85.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. The company’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

