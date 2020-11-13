Brokerages Set McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Price Target at $161.00

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $161.00.

Several analysts recently commented on MKC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Argus started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $184.98 on Tuesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $112.22 and a one year high of $211.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.87 and its 200 day moving average is $185.69.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Tuesday, December 1st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 29th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, November 30th.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 5th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 2nd. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 46.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKC. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 336.6% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 68.5% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 88.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.