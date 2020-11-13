Brokerages Set Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) PT at $24.08

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.08.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAVE. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAVE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 21.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,712,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,266 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 374.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 779,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,545,000 after buying an additional 614,827 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 4,819.8% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 509,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,071,000 after buying an additional 499,233 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the second quarter worth about $4,799,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 11.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,972,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,753,000 after buying an additional 202,408 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAVE opened at $18.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.43. Spirit Airlines has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $47.50.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.64) by $0.32.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

