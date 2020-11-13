Brokerages Set Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) (TSE:TXG) PT at C$30.19

Shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) (TSE:TXG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$30.19.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TXG. CIBC upped their target price on Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$23.50 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$30.50 to C$31.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

TSE:TXG opened at C$19.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.83 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.17. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.49, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.95. Torex Gold Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$8.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.52.

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El LimÃ³n Guajes mining complex and the Media Luna deposit that consists of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

