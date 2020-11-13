Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) PT Raised to $55.00 at National Bank Financial

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.52% from the stock’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $50.22 on Wednesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52-week low of $25.77 and a 52-week high of $56.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.59 and a 200-day moving average of $43.41.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.85). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 15,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,791,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,926,000 after purchasing an additional 71,843 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 22,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 11,145 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 124,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. 49.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.