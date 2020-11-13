Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) PT Raised to $55.00

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.59% from the company’s previous close.

BEP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. CSFB reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.97.

Shares of BEP opened at $58.88 on Wednesday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of $24.07 and a 12-month high of $64.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.66 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.20.

Brookfield Renewable Partners shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, December 14th. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, November 4th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, December 11th.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.32). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 154.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 19,000 megawatts of installed capacity.

