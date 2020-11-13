Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $68.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Brooks Automation is a leading worldwide provider of automation, vacuum, and instrumentation solutions for multiple markets including semiconductor manufacturing, life sciences, and clean energy. Their technologies, engineering competencies, and global service capabilities provide customers speed to market, and ensure high uptime and rapid response, which equate to superior value in their mission-critical controlled environments. Since 1978, they have been a leading partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing market and through product development initiatives and strategic business acquisitions; they have expanded their reach to meet the needs of customers in the life sciences industry, analytical & research markets, and clean energy solutions. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Brooks Automation from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Brooks Automation in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brooks Automation presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.44.

Shares of Brooks Automation stock opened at $65.09 on Tuesday. Brooks Automation has a 12-month low of $21.19 and a 12-month high of $72.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.25 and its 200-day moving average is $46.28.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 52.69%. The company had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brooks Automation will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 51.95%.

In other news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 39,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $2,169,861.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,923,303.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 9,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $422,833.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,536,550.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,439 shares of company stock valued at $6,944,331. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 36,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

