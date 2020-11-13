Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stephens

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) was upgraded by research analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $65.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $55.00. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential downside of 0.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price objective on Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.44.

NASDAQ BRKS opened at $65.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.93. Brooks Automation has a 52 week low of $21.19 and a 52 week high of $72.29.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 52.69%. The company had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brooks Automation will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Brooks Automation news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 39,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $2,169,861.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,923,303.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $1,466,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,244 shares in the company, valued at $24,886,754.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,439 shares of company stock worth $6,944,331. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brooks Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 36,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

