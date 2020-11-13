Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BFST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Business First Bancshares from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Business First Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Business First Bancshares from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.50.

BFST stock opened at $18.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.30 million, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.79. Business First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $26.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.65.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $41.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.28 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 14.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Business First Bancshares will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

In related news, Director Rick D. Day bought 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $41,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 238,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,103,194.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFST. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 522.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. 26.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

