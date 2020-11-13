Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 69.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPT. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 183.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on CPT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $97.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.14.

In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $43,837.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 13,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,370,476.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,739,930.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CPT opened at $99.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.60 and its 200-day moving average is $91.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $62.48 and a 12 month high of $120.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $265.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.82 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%. Camden Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.87%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 164 properties containing 56,112 apartment homes across the United States.

