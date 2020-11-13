Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Stake Decreased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $5,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 169.2% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 197.8% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. 49.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CPB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.06.

CPB stock opened at $48.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $40.70 and a 1 year high of $57.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.50.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 7th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

In other Campbell Soup news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 6,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $292,025.25. 35.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

