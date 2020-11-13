Canaccord Genuity Increases Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Price Target to $58.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) had its price target increased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $42.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 50.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $38.52 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.84. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $79.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.60 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,973.10% and a negative net margin of 119.73%. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.59) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder S.P.A. Genextra sold 1,362,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $64,128,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,417,000 shares in the company, valued at $254,978,190. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason Campagna sold 1,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total value of $56,548.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,428.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 512.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

