Canaccord Genuity Increases TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target to $630.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from $500.00 to $630.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $445.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. SunTrust Banks cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America raised TransDigm Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $473.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $516.80.

NYSE:TDG opened at $556.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $494.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $453.59. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $200.06 and a twelve month high of $673.51. The stock has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.77, a PEG ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.50.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.94. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 3,235 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.10, for a total value of $1,967,203.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Staer sold 3,578 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.22, for a total value of $1,764,741.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,624.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,134 shares of company stock worth $65,219,861 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,581,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 20.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 16,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 12.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

