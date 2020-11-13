Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) Receives C$137.18 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$137.18.

CNR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$140.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James set a C$145.00 target price on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. TD Securities increased their target price on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$155.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$145.00 to C$144.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Get Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) alerts:

CNR opened at C$141.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$140.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$129.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.63. The company has a market cap of $100.52 billion and a PE ratio of 29.69. Canadian National Railway Company has a 52 week low of C$92.01 and a 52 week high of C$149.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.45%.

In other news, Director Jean-Jacques Ruest purchased 32,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$142.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,680,957.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 232,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$33,217,660.58. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$139.59, for a total value of C$837,563.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,179,479.56. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,762 shares of company stock worth $3,879,556.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.