Cantor Fitzgerald Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (TSE:WEE)

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (TSE:WEE) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wavefront Technology Solutions in a research note issued on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Zuanic now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.30) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.46).

Wavefront Technology Solutions (TSE:WEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.38) by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$119.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$99.74 million.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Wavefront Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wavefront Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.