Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) (LON:CCL) Shares Gap Down to $1,153.50

Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) (LON:CCL) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1,153.50, but opened at $1,112.00. Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) shares last traded at $1,151.50, with a volume of 1,627,146 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CCL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 770 ($10.06) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,032 ($13.48).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 956.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,008.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a PE ratio of -1.01.

Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L)

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

