Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Position Lessened by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the third quarter worth $684,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the third quarter worth $798,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 9.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 182,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,596,000 after buying an additional 16,187 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 213.7% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 45,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after buying an additional 31,257 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the third quarter worth $267,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Catalent from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Catalent from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.44.

Catalent stock opened at $103.44 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $120.48. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.71 and a 200-day moving average of $82.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $845.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.87 million. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $201,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gunther sold 4,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total transaction of $372,607.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,858 shares of company stock worth $18,387,619 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

