CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Stake Trimmed by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,576 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in CDK Global by 219.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 671 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in CDK Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in CDK Global by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in CDK Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in CDK Global by 210.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

CDK opened at $46.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.05. CDK Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.12 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 1.38.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 62.84% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $493.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CDK Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CDK Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.75.

In other CDK Global news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,278 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $63,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,260 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $55,402.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,676 shares in the company, valued at $293,543.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,260 shares of company stock valued at $152,657. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

