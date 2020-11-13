CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Director Acquires $33,110.00 in Stock

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Director David B. Liner purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $33,110.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,594.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CECO Environmental stock opened at $7.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $269.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.43. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CECE. BidaskClub cut shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CECE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 442,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 17,453 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 40.8% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 223,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 64,580 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 53.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 7.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 201,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

