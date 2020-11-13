Celtic plc (CCP.L) (LON:CCP) Shares Gap Down to $110.00

Shares of Celtic plc (CCP.L) (LON:CCP) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $110.00, but opened at $102.50. Celtic plc (CCP.L) shares last traded at $103.75, with a volume of 1,376 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $104.26 million and a P/E ratio of -262.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 106.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 112.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising and Multimedia, and Other Commercial Activities. It sells tickets for matches played at the Celtic Park; provides match day and non-match day catering and banqueting services; operates visitor centers and soccer schools, as well as Celtic TV; and rents the Celtic Park for football and non-football events.

