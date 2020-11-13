Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) EVP Jesse N. Hunter Sells 22,500 Shares

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CNC opened at $68.83 on Friday. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $74.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.68. The company has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $29.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Centene by 1,640.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in Centene by 168.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Centene by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNC. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.53.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

