Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) to report $0.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.42. Central Pacific Financial posted earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Central Pacific Financial.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 15.44%.

CPF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,133,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,093,000 after acquiring an additional 43,625 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,097,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,595,000 after buying an additional 155,908 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,982,000 after buying an additional 68,624 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 746,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,970,000 after buying an additional 167,379 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 553,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,874,000 after buying an additional 97,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Central Pacific Financial stock opened at $16.56 on Tuesday. Central Pacific Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.32. The company has a market cap of $466.66 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 45.32%.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

