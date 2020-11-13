Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Cerner by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 23,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Cerner by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cerner by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 5,347 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Cerner by 21.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 563,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,767,000 after purchasing an additional 97,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $73.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.82. The company has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.76. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $53.08 and a 12 month high of $80.90.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Cerner news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 1,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $143,196.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.33.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

