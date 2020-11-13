CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Receives $38.29 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.86.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CF shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. HSBC lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CF Industries from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Monday, July 27th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 99,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 13,591 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in CF Industries by 99.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,422,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,017,000 after buying an additional 708,962 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the third quarter valued at about $252,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in CF Industries by 2.0% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 335,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in CF Industries by 876.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 605,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,026,000 after buying an additional 543,730 shares during the period. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries stock opened at $30.14 on Tuesday. CF Industries has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.09.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.20). CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $847.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CF Industries will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

