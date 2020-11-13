CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target Cut to $38.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its price objective dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CF. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CF Industries from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered CF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CF Industries from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on CF Industries from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, HSBC lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.07.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries stock opened at $30.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.15. CF Industries has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.09.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.20). CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. CF Industries’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CF. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 4,740.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 149.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.