Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) versus ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Head to Head Comparison

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) and ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Cheniere Energy Partners and ONE Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheniere Energy Partners 20.10% 156.50% 6.57% ONE Gas 12.63% 8.69% 3.32%

Dividends

Cheniere Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. ONE Gas pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Cheniere Energy Partners pays out 115.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. ONE Gas pays out 61.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cheniere Energy Partners has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and ONE Gas has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Cheniere Energy Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.6% of Cheniere Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.4% of ONE Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of ONE Gas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Cheniere Energy Partners has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ONE Gas has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cheniere Energy Partners and ONE Gas’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheniere Energy Partners $6.84 billion 2.52 $1.18 billion $2.25 15.83 ONE Gas $1.65 billion 2.40 $186.75 million $3.51 21.30

Cheniere Energy Partners has higher revenue and earnings than ONE Gas. Cheniere Energy Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ONE Gas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and ONE Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheniere Energy Partners 0 1 0 0 2.00 ONE Gas 1 5 3 0 2.22

ONE Gas has a consensus price target of $85.89, indicating a potential upside of 14.87%. Given ONE Gas’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ONE Gas is more favorable than Cheniere Energy Partners.

Summary

Cheniere Energy Partners beats ONE Gas on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day. It also owns the Creole Trail Pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines. Cheniere Energy Partners GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc. operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers. As of December 31, 2018, it operated approximately 40,300 miles of distribution mains; and 2,600 miles of transmission pipelines, as well as had 48.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage capacity. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

