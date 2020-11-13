Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,295,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,089,309,000 after buying an additional 182,842 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 10.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,001,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,309,000 after buying an additional 465,487 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Chubb by 107.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,684,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,758,000 after buying an additional 2,431,302 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Chubb by 2.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,788,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,676,000 after buying an additional 90,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in Chubb by 139.7% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,202,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,821,000 after buying an additional 1,283,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $128,783.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,634.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Chubb from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chubb from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair raised Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.31.

CB opened at $146.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $167.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.11.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.19). Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

