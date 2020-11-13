CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 19,109 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRCY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Mercury Systems in the first quarter valued at $268,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 3.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the second quarter valued at about $663,000. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $68.33 on Friday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $52.24 and a one year high of $96.29. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.12 and a 200-day moving average of $78.04.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $205.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MRCY shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Mercury Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mercury Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.13.

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $30,512.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,136 shares in the company, valued at $954,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 12,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total transaction of $938,043.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,710 shares of company stock worth $9,488,378 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

