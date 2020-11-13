CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 1,450 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,161 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in eBay by 19.6% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,219 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,482 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 11,378 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of eBay by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,422 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,384 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $256,376.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,856.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $266,749.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,454.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,199 shares of company stock worth $6,593,782. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $46.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.07. The company has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.32.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of eBay from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. 140166 raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.64.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

