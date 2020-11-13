CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,677 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter worth $500,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,022,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,810,000 after acquiring an additional 47,085 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 101.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 88,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 44,809 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LSXMK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of LSXMK opened at $39.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.84. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $23.01 and a 52 week high of $51.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 1.22.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

