CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Takes $1.46 Million Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 29.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 790,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,325,000 after buying an additional 179,620 shares during the period. Financial Services Advisory Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,088,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,860,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after purchasing an additional 87,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust International LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 235.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust International LLC now owns 114,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,566,000 after purchasing an additional 80,124 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $207.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.53. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $126.00 and a 52-week high of $215.03.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

