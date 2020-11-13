CIBC Upgrades Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) to “Outperformer”

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) was upgraded by research analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $21.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $19.75. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 82.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on OR. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.19.

Shares of OR stock opened at $11.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.99. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $13.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 80.56% and a positive return on equity of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $55.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 13,892,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,679,000 after buying an additional 184,477 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 198.5% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 13,222,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,438,000 after buying an additional 8,792,286 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,341,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,418,000 after buying an additional 94,026 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 33.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,953,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.3% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 932,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,538,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

