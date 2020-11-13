Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Acquired by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 171.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 54.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Cintas during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the second quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Cintas by 35.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 61.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 64.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. Argus started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $288.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $347.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.36.

Shares of CTAS opened at $349.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.92. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $154.33 and a 12-month high of $368.12.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 43.28%.

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total transaction of $23,145,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,215.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total value of $2,888,858.25. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

