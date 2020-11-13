CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) was downgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $34.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on CIT Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group downgraded CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of CIT Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.56.

NYSE CIT opened at $33.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.74 and its 200 day moving average is $20.79. CIT Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $48.96.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.08 million. CIT Group had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 16.59%. CIT Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CIT Group will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of CIT Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CIT Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its stake in shares of CIT Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 56,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of CIT Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CIT Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 66,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

