Clarivate (NYSE:CCC) PT Lowered to $29.00

Clarivate (NYSE:CCC) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.73% from the stock’s previous close.

CCC has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Clarivate from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Clarivate from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Clarivate from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Clarivate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clarivate has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

CCC stock opened at $27.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.29. Clarivate has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.15 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Clarivate (NYSE:CCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $284.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.85 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 18.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Clarivate will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 9.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

