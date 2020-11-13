Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $75.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Clean Harbors focuses on improving its efficiency and lowering operating costs through enhanced technology, process efficiencies and stringent cost management. The company continues to make capital investments to enhance its quality and comply with government and local regulations. Acquisitions have been helping the company expand its business across multiple lines of services. The company's consistency in rewarding its shareholders through share buybacks, boost investor confidence and positively impact earnings per share. On the flip side, high debt may limit Clean Harbors future expansion and worsen its risk profile. Global presence exposes the company to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. Its demand cycle is highly seasonal in nature. Partly due to these negatives, the stock has declined significantly on a year-to-date basis.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Clean Harbors from an underperform rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.09.

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $70.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.68. Clean Harbors has a 1-year low of $29.45 and a 1-year high of $88.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 1.55.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.62. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $779.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 20,279 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $1,251,619.88. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,272 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $91,456.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,799.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLH. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 450.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the second quarter worth $75,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 42.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the second quarter worth $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

