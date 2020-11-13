Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) PT Raised to $1.50 at Morgan Stanley

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $1.10 to $1.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.59.

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.18. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $3.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.05.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,010,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after acquiring an additional 40,226 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 73.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,675,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 711,779 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 91.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 199,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 95,683 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 200.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,991,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 114,568 shares during the period. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

