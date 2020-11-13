ClearPoint Neuro (NYSE:CLPT) Price Target Increased to $10.50 by Analysts at B. Riley

ClearPoint Neuro (NYSE:CLPT) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at B. Riley from $8.00 to $10.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.25% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for ClearPoint Neuro’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ClearPoint Neuro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Get ClearPoint Neuro alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CLPT opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.65. ClearPoint Neuro has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $8.91.

ClearPoint Neuro (NYSE:CLPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearPoint Neuro stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NYSE:CLPT) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned 1.00% of ClearPoint Neuro worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for insertion of catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for ClearPoint Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearPoint Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.