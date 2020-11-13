Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.95.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Shares of Clearside Biomedical stock opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.76. Clearside Biomedical has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 280.03% and a negative return on equity of 189.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter worth $440,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 50,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.